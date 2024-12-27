The body of Dr Manmohan Singh reached his residence at 3 Motilal Nehru Marg late Thursday night from AIIMS and will be placed for the public to pay their last respects

The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will be held on Saturday, an official announcement is expected on Friday, reported news agency ANI.

"The last rites of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh will be held the day after tomorrow. We will announce officially..." Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told reporters in Delhi late Thursday night. The Congress leader described the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh as a "painful loss" for the nation, reported ANI.

"Dr Manmohan Singh was the real icon of the Congress and the country. A post-independence hero. His mission and ability to govern the country was witnessed by everyone..." he said. He further said that all the programs of the Congress have been cancelled for seven days including the Congress Foundation Day scheduled to be held on December 28, reported ANI.

The body of Dr Manmohan Singh reached his residence at 3 Motilal Nehru Marg late Thursday night from AIIMS and will be placed for the public to pay their last respects. Senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited Dr Singh's residence. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi returned to Delhi from Karnataka's Belagavi, to pay their respects.

Congress leaders expressed their condolences and praised Dr Singh's pivotal role in shaping India's economy. Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related health conditions. He reportedly suffered a sudden loss of consciousness at home before being rushed to AIIMS.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," AIIMS said in a press release.

In a condolence message on X, LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said that Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. "His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride," Rahul Gandhi wrote. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Manmohan Singh has left his indelible imprint on our history.

"His Prime Ministership saw revolutionary legislation relating to rural employment, tribal rights, reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs, primary education, food security, and land acquisition. The Indo-US nuclear agreement was a landmark that enhanced India's global status. His Prime Ministership saw the highest GDP growth rate in the country's history," Jairam Ramesh said in his tributes on X.

"Many of the initiatives he took as PM were marketed, branded, and projected as his successor's contributions. But Dr Singh never minded and would give his trademark smile," Ramesh said. Several Congress leaders, including Chief Ministers Revanth Reddy, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Siddaramaiah, paid their respects. Leaders from opposition parties, including Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, also expressed their sorrow.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, President of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, said, "Very sad... He can never be forgotten. I pray for peace to his soul." Congress MP and Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh called the demise "a personal loss." Congress leader Rajesh Thakur also consoled Dr Singh's demise, saying, "Today we have lost a respected person of the country, whose loss can never be filled... He (former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh) worked continuously for every person and also worked to strengthen the country's economy..."

Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "The news of the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh is unfortunate. It is an irreparable loss for the nation and the Congress Party..." Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served as India's Prime Minister for two consecutive terms, from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in the 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014. He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, after serving for 33 years.

(With inputs from ANI)