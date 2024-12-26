India mourns the loss of visionary leader Manmohan Singh, tributes pour in

Dr. Manmohan Singh was not just a policymaker but a symbol of wisdom, integrity and progressive leadership. As India bids farewell to this quiet crusader and transformative leader, his contribution to shaping contemporary India cannot be overstated

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92, leaving the nation in mourning. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, confirmed the news, marking the end of an era in Indian politics.

Dr. Manmohan Singh was not just a policymaker but a symbol of wisdom, integrity and progressive leadership. As India bids farewell to this quiet crusader and transformative leader, his contribution to shaping contemporary India cannot be overstated.

As news of his demise reverberates across the nation, many leaders took to social media to pay their tributes to Singh.

President Droupadi Murmu paid heartfelt condolences and said, "Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives."

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said, "Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride."

Chairman of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra wrote, "Farewell Dr. Manmohan Singh. You loved this nation. And your service to it will long be remembered. Om Shanti."

The former PM was one of the architects of modern India who believed in India's potential as a thriving democracy and a robust economy. The void left behind feels immense and his legacy will continue to inspire generations.