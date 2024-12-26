Breaking News
Borivli: Every road, lane in Chikuwadi is dug up, trapping a hospital and a school in between
Dharavi redevelopment: Environmentalists worried about urban assault on salt pans
Distracting digital hoardings: Motorists complain about bling billboards on Western and Eastern Express Highways
Babbar Khalsa arrest: Firm owner says he had checked all details before hiring the suspect, nothing came up
Khar: Police arrest two Bol Bachchan gang targeting senior citizens, robbing them of gold
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Breaking Manmohan Singh pioneer of Indias economic liberalisation passes away at 92

Breaking: Manmohan Singh, pioneer of India's economic liberalisation, passes away at 92

Updated on: 26 December,2024 11:08 PM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

He was admitted on Thursday evening to the hospital’s emergency department, and his condition was said to be critical

Breaking: Manmohan Singh, pioneer of India's economic liberalisation, passes away at 92

File pic

Listen to this article
Breaking: Manmohan Singh, pioneer of India's economic liberalisation, passes away at 92
x
00:00

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, informed PTI. 


Singh, 92, was brought to the emergency department in the evening in a critical condition after "sudden loss of consciousness", AIIMS said.



Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his predecessors Sonia and Rahul Gandhi rushed to AIIMS after learning about his condition. Congress lawmaker Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reached AIIMS on Thursday evening. 

Rahul Gandhi and Kharge were to attend a rally in Karnataka, which was later cancelled.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) President JP Nadda was also among those who reached AIIMS after learning about the former Prime Minister's death.

Following news of his death, many leaders took to social media to pay their tributes to Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives."

Singh's most significant contribution to India was the economic changes he pushed in 1991 as Finance Minister in PV Narasimha Rao's cabinet. At the time, India was experiencing a serious economic crisis, with foreign reserves decreasing, inflation surging, and the country on the verge of defaulting on its loans.

In 2004, Singh became India's Prime Minister, when he led the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) coalition administration. His tenure as Prime Minister is remembered for the stability and economic progress it brought to the nation. Under his leadership, India's GDP increased at an annual rate of approximately 7-8%, pulling millions of people out of poverty.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news India news manmohan singh Prime Minister AIIMS

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK