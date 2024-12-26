He was admitted on Thursday evening to the hospital’s emergency department, and his condition was said to be critical

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, informed PTI.

Singh, 92, was brought to the emergency department in the evening in a critical condition after "sudden loss of consciousness", AIIMS said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his predecessors Sonia and Rahul Gandhi rushed to AIIMS after learning about his condition. Congress lawmaker Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reached AIIMS on Thursday evening.

Rahul Gandhi and Kharge were to attend a rally in Karnataka, which was later cancelled.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) President JP Nadda was also among those who reached AIIMS after learning about the former Prime Minister's death.

Following news of his death, many leaders took to social media to pay their tributes to Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives."

Singh's most significant contribution to India was the economic changes he pushed in 1991 as Finance Minister in PV Narasimha Rao's cabinet. At the time, India was experiencing a serious economic crisis, with foreign reserves decreasing, inflation surging, and the country on the verge of defaulting on its loans.

In 2004, Singh became India's Prime Minister, when he led the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) coalition administration. His tenure as Prime Minister is remembered for the stability and economic progress it brought to the nation. Under his leadership, India's GDP increased at an annual rate of approximately 7-8%, pulling millions of people out of poverty.

(With PTI inputs)