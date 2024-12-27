Manmohan Singh died at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi where he was admitted earlier in critical condition

Manmohan Singh served as India’s prime minister from 2004 to 2014. File pic

Listen to this article Former India PM Manmohan Singh, architect of India's economic reforms, passes away at 92 x 00:00

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92. Singh’s death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 pm in critical condition. An AIIMS bulletin said “he was treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home” on December 26. Singh was a politician, economist, and bureaucrat who served as the prime minister of India for two terms in the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Pic/PTI

“With passing of former PM Manmohan Singh, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integritym. His enduring legacy of ushering in India’s growth, welfare and policies of inclusivity will forever be cherishedsaid,” said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. “His honesty will always be an inspiration for us. He remained steadfast in commitment to serve nation despite being subjected to unfair, deeply personal attacks,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to express his condolences, “The news of the demise of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh is extremely sad...I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this grief.” Paying tributes to his predecessor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders whose wisdom and humility were always visible.

“India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. ,” he wrote on X. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Singh’s death, saying he transformed India’s economic landscape.

