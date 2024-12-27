The Baramati legislator said that Dr Singh's leadership during difficult times, particularly during global recessions, played a pivotal role in stabilising and strengthening the Indian economy

The passing of former Prime Minister (PM) Dr Manmohan Singh, widely recognised for his pioneering role in steering India towards globalisation, privatisation, and economic liberalisation, marks a significant loss to the political, social, and economic fabric of the country, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday. "Singh, whose revolutionary decisions laid the foundation for transforming India into an emerging economic superpower, is being remembered for his leadership and vision," he added expressing grief over the former Union Finance Minister's death.

Noting Singh's contributions, Pawar noted that his leadership during difficult times, particularly during global recessions, played a pivotal role in stabilising and strengthening the Indian economy.

In his condolence message, Pawar praised Singh’s deep understanding of the global economy, his farsighted decision-making, and dedication to the welfare of ordinary citizens. “With his leadership, the Indian economy was brought back on track, and the foundation was laid for the country’s future economic success,” Pawar said. "The strong economy that India enjoys today owes much to Dr Manmohan Singh’s efforts," the state finance minister said.

Pawar also commended Singh’s trustworthiness, integrity, and cultured leadership, acknowledging that the nation has lost a leader who will be remembered for his successful tenure as Finance Minister and PM. "He was a courageous Prime Minister and a leader who earned the trust of the people. The country has lost a son," said Pawar.

"Singh’s passing leaves behind a legacy of transformative policies that reshaped India’s economic landscape, and he will be remembered as a key architect of the country’s growth and prosperity," he said.

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also condoled the death of the former prime minister Singh saying the country has lost a great scholar, statesman and economist.

"With the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh, we have lost a great scholar, economist and statesman. His contributions to Indian economic reforms, serving the nation as PM for ten years, will be remembered forever," he said on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said he was deeply saddened.



"My brief meeting with him, at his residence, made an everlasting impression on me, of how PMs can be truly humble, graceful and dignified, despite the very many achievements marked out against their name and tenure," Thackeray said.

"For someone like me, born in the 90s, the opening up of India to the world and vice versa, was like growing up in a decade where each day was new, and the world was brought closer to home, thanks to him," said Aaditya.

(With PTI inputs)