Breaking News
Borivli: Every road, lane in Chikuwadi is dug up, trapping a hospital and a school in between
Dharavi redevelopment: Environmentalists worried about urban assault on salt pans
Distracting digital hoardings: Motorists complain about bling billboards on Western and Eastern Express Highways
Babbar Khalsa arrest: Firm owner says he had checked all details before hiring the suspect, nothing came up
Khar: Police arrest two Bol Bachchan gang targeting senior citizens, robbing them of gold
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar pays tribute to Manmohan Singh

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar pays tribute to Manmohan Singh

Updated on: 27 December,2024 12:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Baramati legislator said that Dr Singh's leadership during difficult times, particularly during global recessions, played a pivotal role in stabilising and strengthening the Indian economy

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar pays tribute to Manmohan Singh

File pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar pays tribute to Manmohan Singh
x
00:00

The passing of former Prime Minister (PM) Dr Manmohan Singh, widely recognised for his pioneering role in steering India towards globalisation, privatisation, and economic liberalisation, marks a significant loss to the political, social, and economic fabric of the country, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday. "Singh, whose revolutionary decisions laid the foundation for transforming India into an emerging economic superpower, is being remembered for his leadership and vision," he added expressing grief over the former Union Finance Minister's death.


Noting Singh's contributions, Pawar noted that his leadership during difficult times, particularly during global recessions, played a pivotal role in stabilising and strengthening the Indian economy.


In his condolence message, Pawar praised Singh’s deep understanding of the global economy, his farsighted decision-making, and dedication to the welfare of ordinary citizens. “With his leadership, the Indian economy was brought back on track, and the foundation was laid for the country’s future economic success,” Pawar said. "The strong economy that India enjoys today owes much to Dr Manmohan Singh’s efforts," the state finance minister said.


Pawar also commended Singh’s trustworthiness, integrity, and cultured leadership, acknowledging that the nation has lost a leader who will be remembered for his successful tenure as Finance Minister and PM. "He was a courageous Prime Minister and a leader who earned the trust of the people. The country has lost a son," said Pawar.

"Singh’s passing leaves behind a legacy of transformative policies that reshaped India’s economic landscape, and he will be remembered as a key architect of the country’s growth and prosperity," he said.

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also condoled the death of the former prime minister Singh saying the country has lost a great scholar, statesman and economist.

"With the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh, we have lost a great scholar, economist and statesman. His contributions to Indian economic reforms, serving the nation as PM for ten years, will be remembered forever," he said on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said he was deeply saddened.

"My brief meeting with him, at his residence, made an everlasting impression on me, of how PMs can be truly humble, graceful and dignified, despite the very many achievements marked out against their name and tenure," Thackeray said.

"For someone like me, born in the 90s, the opening up of India to the world and vice versa, was like growing up in a decade where each day was new, and the world was brought closer to home, thanks to him," said Aaditya.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajit pawar manmohan singh national news maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK