Breaking: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS Delhi

Updated on: 26 December,2024 08:54 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The 92-year-old Singh was brought to the emergency department of the hospital

The 92-year-old Singh was brought to the emergency department of the hospital

Breaking: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS Delhi
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Thursday evening after his health deteriorated, sources said.


Ninety-two-year-old Singh was brought to the emergency department of the hospital, they said.


The reason for his hospitalisation was not immediately known.


More details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

