Breaking: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS Delhi

The 92-year-old Singh was brought to the emergency department of the hospital

File pic

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Thursday evening after his health deteriorated, sources said.

Ninety-two-year-old Singh was brought to the emergency department of the hospital, they said.

The reason for his hospitalisation was not immediately known.

More details are awaited.

