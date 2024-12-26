Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Govt to cut fiscal deficit to 45 percent Finance min report

Govt to cut fiscal deficit to 4.5 percent: Finance min report

Updated on: 26 December,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2025-26 in Parliament on February 1

Govt to cut fiscal deficit to 4.5 percent: Finance min report

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File pic

Govt to cut fiscal deficit to 4.5 percent: Finance min report
The government will continue its focus on improving quality spending, strengthening the social security net and bringing down the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of the GDP in FY26, a finance ministry document said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2025-26 in Parliament on February 1.


According to finance ministry statements on the half yearly review under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003, the Union government is committed to pursuing the glide path of fiscal consolidation as announced in the Budget for FY 2021-22 and to attain a level of fiscal deficit lower than 4.5 per cent of GDP by FY 2025-26.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


nirmala sitharaman Budget 2024 India news new delhi national news

