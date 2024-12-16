Breaking News
Explained: Why Maharashtra ATS intensified drive against illegal Bangladeshi migrants
All you need to know about the new ministers sworn in Devendra Fadnavis government
BEST bus accident: Govandi man crushed under a wet-lease bus
Indian Railways adds 267 general coaches for unreserved passengers on Central Railway and Western Railway
Mumbai: City's pedestrian subways are dark, flooded, and forgotten
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Business News > Business News > Article > Indian economy ends 2024 with strong growth as PMI hits 607 in December

Indian economy ends 2024 with strong growth as PMI hits 60.7 in December

Updated on: 16 December,2024 12:41 PM IST  |  New Delhi

Top

India’s economy recorded its strongest growth in four months, with the Composite PMI for December rising to 60.7, driven by robust performance in manufacturing and services sectors,

Indian economy ends 2024 with strong growth as PMI hits 60.7 in December

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Indian economy ends 2024 with strong growth as PMI hits 60.7 in December
x
00:00

India’s private sector ended 2024 on a robust footing, with the HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index rising to 60.7 in December, up from 58.6 in November. This marks the strongest expansion since August 2024, according to HSBC data compiled by S&P Global.


The country’s private sector showed significant growth in both manufacturing and services, buoyed by a surge in new business inflows and notable job creation. The December figures highlight India’s economic resilience and steady recovery, ANI reports.


The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI climbed to 57.4 in December from 56.5 in November, indicating improved business conditions. The uptick was driven by increases in production, new orders, and employment, supported by robust domestic demand. Manufacturers also ramped up input purchases to meet rising demand, and pre-production inventories expanded, though finished goods stocks fell as firms utilised inventory to address higher orders.


Meanwhile, the services sector remained a key driver of growth. The HSBC Flash India Services PMI Business Activity Index surged to 60.8 in December from 58.4 in November, reflecting sharp increases in sales and backlogs. Service providers benefitted from strong demand, both domestically and internationally, underlining the sector’s resilience.

December also saw a substantial rise in workforce expansion. Private sector firms added permanent and temporary staff at the fastest pace in the survey’s history. Backlogs of work rose at their sharpest rate since May 2024, underscoring the growing workload faced by businesses.

Demand for Indian goods and services reached its highest level since July, driven by sharp growth in domestic and international orders. New export orders, in particular, grew at the fastest rate in five months, with manufacturing leading in export performance.

According to Ines Lam, Economist at HSBC, “The modest rise in the manufacturing PMI in December was largely supported by gains in current production, new orders, and employment. Domestic orders saw an accelerated expansion, indicating improved growth momentum. At the same time, input cost pressures persisted, prompting manufacturers to raise selling prices.”

The output price index reached its highest level since February 2013, though firms raised prices at a slower pace than November’s near 12-year peak. Cost pressures from food, freight, and labour remained a challenge, ANI reports.

Despite these pressures, business optimism strengthened for the second consecutive month, reaching its highest point since September 2023. Positive demand conditions and stronger customer relationships bolstered confidence among manufacturers and service providers alike.

(With inputs from ANI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian economy manufacturing foreign direct investment national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK