Low visibility procedures in place, flights remain on schedule: Delhi airport issues advisory

Updated on: 26 December,2024 11:19 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ndia Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius in Delhi ton Thursday, along with a forecast of dense fog

Low visibility procedures in place, flights remain on schedule: Delhi airport issues advisory

Pic/AFP

Low visibility procedures are currently being implemented at Delhi Airport, but all flights are operating as scheduled, according to an official advisory issued on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.


In a post on social media platform X, Delhi Airport stated, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal."


The authorities further advised passengers to stay informed about flight updates by contacting their respective airlines. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the post added.


India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius in Delhi ton Thursday, along with a forecast of dense fog. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category, with a thin layer of fog blanketing parts of the city and affecting visibility, reported ANI.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 372 at 8 am on Thursday. On Wednesday, Delhi's AQI was at 360. Specific areas of the city also reported 'very poor' air quality, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 372, Ashok Vihar at 362, and Bawana at 376.

For reference, an AQI between 301 and 400 is categorized as 'very poor,' while levels between 401 and 500 are considered 'severe.'

As temperatures dropped, several residents of the national capital sought shelter in night homes across the city.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi Airport authorities issued an advisory cautioning that flights not equipped with CAT III compliance could experience disruptions due to low visibility.

In another post on X, the authorities said, "While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected." They reiterated their request for passengers to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airlines for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the post read.

The CAT III, or Category III, approach system enables flights to land safely during poor visibility conditions, ensuring operational functionality for compliant aircraft.

(With inputs from ANI)

