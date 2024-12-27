Powerful quotes from India's former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, that reflect his legacy of integrity, economic reforms, and wisdom.

Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India and a key architect of the nation’s economic transformation, passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92. Known for his humility, intellect, and integrity, Singh leaves behind a legacy that continues to inspire.

Born on September 26, 1932, in undivided India’s Punjab province, Singh pursued an illustrious academic journey, earning a First Class Honours degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge in 1957 and a DPhil from Oxford University’s Nuffield College in 1962. His early career in government service began in 1971, with roles ranging from Economic Advisor to Reserve Bank Governor, culminating in his tenure as India’s Finance Minister during the pivotal economic reforms of 1991.

Singh went on to become India’s fourteenth Prime Minister, serving two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014. His quiet yet steadfast leadership left an indelible mark on the nation’s political and economic landscape.

Here are 12 of his most memorable quotes that encapsulate his wisdom and continue to inspire us:

"I would be the last person to say there is no scope of doing more." – January 3, 2014.

"I have never felt like resigning at any time. I have enjoyed doing my work. I have tried to do my work with all honesty, with all sense of integrity, without regard, or fear or favour." – January 3, 2014.

"I do not believe that I have been a weak Prime Minister. That is for historians to judge. The BJP and its associates may say whatever they like. But if by 'strong Prime Minister,' you mean that you preside over a mass massacre of innocent citizens on the streets of Ahmedabad, that is the measure of strength, I do not believe that sort of strength this country needs, least of all, in its Prime Minister." – January 3, 2014.

"It is for you to judge. As far as I am concerned, I feel I have done reasonably well. The growth process that we sustained in the last ten years despite the global financial crisis, despite the Euro-zone crisis, and considering also what is happening in other emerging countries like Brazil, like South Africa, like Indonesia, I don't think ours is a story which can be described as non-successful or eventful." – January 3, 2014.

"Let me say at the outset that I do believe we are set for better times. The cycle of global economic growth is turning for the better." – January 3, 2014.

"Well, if I can succeed in normalising relations between India and Pakistan as they should prevail between two normal states, I will consider my job well done." – 2011.

"I would be the first person to admit that we could have done more. We should not be satisfied with what we have achieved. There is always room for improvement and for better outcomes. But I do believe that the record of our first year is a record of reasonable achievement."

"I honestly believe that history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media, or for that matter, the Opposition parties in Parliament."

"India is a hospitable environment for FDI and will continue to do so. We will continue to improve our practices wherever they are needed." – January 3, 2014.

"It is often said that time is a great healer. But unfortunately, in the case of demonetisation, the scars and wounds of demonetisation are only getting more visible with time." – 2018.

"More than any other period of human history, the need for unity of thought and action today is the most urgent." – 2019.

"When the world is breaking up into fragments, and fragments clash with fragments, surrendering all sense and purpose of living for the larger humanity, it is the humanity which seeks transcendence from narrow limits and boundaries." – 2019.

Dr Manmohan Singh’s words reflect his dedication to progress, unity, and ethical governance. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to dream bigger, act decisively, and serve with humility.