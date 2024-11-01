Bibek Debroy, respected economist and Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM, has passed away at 69. Known for his profound contributions to economic policy, public thought, and Indian cultural scholarship, Debroy leaves a lasting legacy.

Economist Bibek Debroy passes away at 69, leaving a rich intellectual legacy. PM Modi and other leaders honour Debroy’s contributions to Indian economics and culture. Known for translating the Mahabharata, Debroy made Indian classics widely accessible.

Bibek Debroy, the distinguished economist and Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to India’s Prime Minister, passed away on Friday at the age of 69. His contributions to India’s economic policy and intellectual framework were vast and influential, spanning economics, policy reform, and cultural scholarship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences on social media platform X, saying, "Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality, and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India's intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth."

Bibek Debroy’s work extended far beyond the boundaries of traditional economic research. Known for his incisive economic insights, Debroy was also celebrated for his profound understanding of Indian culture and history. He chaired significant initiatives like the Finance Ministry’s 'Expert Committee for Infrastructure Classification and Financing Framework for Amrit Kaal,' an ambitious framework aiming to propel India’s economic growth over the next 25 years.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh also paid tribute to Debroy, calling him "a man of unusually wide-ranging interests." Ramesh added, “Bibek Debroy was first and foremost a fine theoretical and empirical economist who worked and wrote on various aspects of the Indian economy. He also had a special skill for lucid exposition, making complex economic issues accessible to the general public. Over the years, he has had numerous institutional affiliations and he left his mark everywhere.”

Born on 25th January in a Bengali family in Shillong, Bibek Debroy’s educational journey took him from Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur, to Presidency College, Kolkata, followed by the Delhi School of Economics, and finally to Trinity College, Cambridge. His early teaching career began at Presidency College, Kolkata (1979-83), followed by posts at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune (1983-87), and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi (1987-93).

Debroy’s career saw him lead a Ministry of Finance and UNDP project on legal reforms between 1993 and 1998, as well as a role with the Department of Economic Affairs in 1994-95. A founding member of NITI Aayog, India’s principal think tank, Debroy's influence helped shape numerous economic policies and development initiatives in India.

An accomplished author and intellectual, Debroy’s contributions to economics included studies on game theory, income inequality, poverty, legal reforms, and railway policy. His interests in Indian texts and traditions also saw him produce a remarkable ten-volume translation of the Mahabharata, making the epic accessible to a new generation.

As a thought leader, Debroy was known not only for his prolific research and commentary in media on public issues but also for his impactful contributions in several academic and policy-driven capacities. His legacy as a profound influencer in India's intellectual and economic landscape will be remembered and celebrated by scholars, policymakers, and the general public alike.

