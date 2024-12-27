The Central government has declared seven days of state mourning across India, starting December 26 following the passing of former PM Manmohan Singh

PM Narendra Modi on Friday described his predecessor Manmohan Singh's death as a big loss to the nation, hailing his rise from a humble background to take on some of the most important positions in the country, PTI reported.

Calling him a distinguished parliamentarian, he said that Singh's life was a reflection of his honesty and simplicity.

While stressing Singh's commitment to reforms, he further said that his contribution to India's development will always be remembered.

His life will always serve as a lesson for future generations on how someone can rise above deprivation and struggles to attain the heights of success, he said, PTI reported.

The Central government has declared seven days of state mourning across India, starting December 26 following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The Union Home Ministry said in a statement that the mourning period will be observed from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025, both days inclusive.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, it has been decided that seven days of state mourning will be observed throughout India from 26.12.2024 to 01.01.2025 both days inclusive. During this period the National flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning. It has also been decided that the state funeral will be accorded to late Dr Manmohan Singh," the Union Home Ministry statement said.

It further said that the "national flag shall also fly half-mast on the day of the funeral in all Indian missions and High Commissions of India abroad."

The Union Home Ministry statement also said that the Government of India has announced with profound sorrow the death of Manmohan Singh on December 26 at AIIMS hospital, New Delhi.

Singh passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 92. He served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and is remembered for his pivotal role in shaping the country's economic reforms and global diplomacy. His leadership and contributions to the nation have left an indelible mark, making his loss a moment of profound grief for the entire country.

Singh is survived by his wife Gurcharan Singh and three daughters.

(With inputs from PTI)