Manmohan Singh. Pic/AFP

The Central government has declared seven days of state mourning across India, starting December 26 following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The Union Home Ministry said in a statement that the mourning period will be observed from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025, both days inclusive.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, it has been decided that seven days of state mourning will be observed throughout India from 26.12.2024 to 01.01.2025 both days inclusive. During this period the National flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning. It has also been decided that the state funeral will be accorded to late Dr Manmohan Singh," the Union Home Ministry statement said.

It further said that the "national flag shall also fly half-mast on the day of the funeral in all Indian missions and High Commissions of India abroad."

The Union Home Ministry statement also said that the Government of India has announced with profound sorrow the death of Manmohan Singh on December 26 at AIIMS hospital, New Delhi.

Singh passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 92. He served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and is remembered for his pivotal role in shaping the country's economic reforms and global diplomacy. His leadership and contributions to the nation have left an indelible mark, making his loss a moment of profound grief for the entire country.

Singh is survived by his wife Gurcharan Singh and three daughters.

A globally renowned economist, Singh began his political journey during the 1991 economic crisis when then-Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao appointed him as Finance Minister. Known for spearheading transformative economic reforms in the 1990s, he leaves behind a distinguished legacy of political and economic contributions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also condoled the former Prime Minister's demise on Thursday.

A former RBI governor, he is credited with allowing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), rupee devaluation, moderation in taxes, and privatisation of public sector companies.