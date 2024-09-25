Details such as the precise location of the incident remain unconfirmed; no eyewitnesses

Body of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde is brought to the J J Hospital for post-mortem. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Badlapur encounter: State CID takes over Akshay Shinde shootout probe x 00:00

In the ongoing investigation of Akshay Shinde's alleged self-defence encounter, Thane police have transferred the case to the State CID for further inquiry. The Thane police have also notified the State CID, the National Human Rights Commission, ACS Home, the judicial magistrate, and the director general of police about the alleged encounter.

A senior officer from the Thane police confirmed the development, stating that the State CID team had already arrived in Thane and initiated their investigation. They visited Mumbra police station to collect case documents.

Meanwhile, Shailesh Salvi, public relations officer for the Thane police, confirmed that the incident occurred inside a police van on the staircase near Mumbra Devi Mandir, along the Mumbra Bypass road. The Mumbra police team also visited the scene to conduct a panchanama.

By late evening, there was still uncertainty about the exact location of the incident. However, according to Sanjay Shinde's (cop who shot the accused) statement to the police, the encounter happened near the staircase of Mumbra Devi Mandir on the Mumbra Bypass.

A mid-day reporter visited the scene but found no witnesses who had heard gunshots or observed the incident. A tea stall owner on the Mumbra Bypass told mid-day that while she had seen a police vehicle at the location, she did not hear any gunfire.

According to unconfirmed reports, a car was seen following the police van, and three gunshots were allegedly heard. The car reportedly followed the van towards Kalwa, which then took a shortcut to Kalwa Civic Hospital. However, the individual who claimed to have witnessed the incident is currently untraceable, and the police are searching for them.

Case registered

The Thane police have registered a case of attempted murder against Akshay Shinde for allegedly attacking the police. A complaint was lodged at the Mumbra police station regarding the incident. The Mumbra police have filed Charges under Section 262 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension), Section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), and Section 109 (attempted murder) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita, along with Sections of the Arms Act.

The police specified that the attack occurred on Mumbra Bypass Road, near the staircase of Mumbra Devi Mandir. Additionally, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the Mumbra police station.

Following the incident, Akshay Shinde was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa, where he was declared dead on arrival. His body was then sent to J J Hospital for a post-mortem examination, which was conducted in the afternoon.