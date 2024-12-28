Mumbai crime: Man strangled to death during clash between families in Kurla; 2 women among 5 held

The complainant in the case, Ishaq Abbas Beig, is a contractor in the Solid Waste Management Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

The police on Saturday said that a 50-year-old brother of a civic contractor was allegedly strangled to death during a clash between two families in Mumbai's Kurla area, following which five persons have been arrested, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred in Match Factory Lane at Hussaini Compound in Kurla west on Friday morning, an official said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

"On the day of the incident, BMC officials reached the Hussaini Compound on Rubina's complaint. Soon, Beig also came to the place with his brother and others, and an argument broke out between him and Rubina's family members. In a fit of rage, two accused from Rubina's side strangled Beig's brother Kasam, resulting in his death," he added.

Beig then approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused, based on which a case of murder was registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), he said.

Five persons, including two women, were arrested in the case. They were identified as Roshan Zahera Sheikh alias Rubina, Safdar Hussain Sayyed, Shabrez Hussain Sayyed, Wasif Hussain Sayyed and Rukhsana Dilshad Hussain, the police said, adding that investigation into the case was on, reported PTI.

Man obstructing traffic attacks on-duty cop with stick

A 52-year-old policeman suffered head injuries when a man obstructing traffic attacked him with a stick in Malad area of Mumbai, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The incident occurred Tuesday when Assistant Sub-Inspector Manik Sawant was patrolling Kachpada locality in Malad with his colleagues in a police van.

Sawant spotted a traffic jam and got down to clear the road. He spotted a man intentionally blocking vehicles, an official said, reported PTI.

Sawant pulled the man aside and instructed him to leave the spot. Enraged, the man threatened the policeman to kill him, picked up a stick and struck him on his head. Sawant lost consciousness and fell, the official said, reported PTI.

"The accused fled the scene, leaving the stick behind. The other two officers in the mobile van immediately rushed Sawant to Tunga Hospital in Malad. He regained consciousness after treatment," the official said, reported PTI.

Police identified the accused as Arun Harijan, a resident of Kachpada area, during the investigation.

Based on Sawant's complaint, a case was registered on the charge of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). No arrest has been made, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)