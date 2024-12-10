Mumbai witnessed three attempted murder cases within a day in Vile Parle, Dharavi, and Malad. All accused have been arrested, and the victims are undergoing treatment.

In the past 24 hours, three attempted murder cases have been reported in Mumbai, specifically in the Vile Parle, Dharavi, and Malad areas. In all three incidents, the accused have been arrested, while the victims are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals.

First Incident (Vile Parle):

Amit Kolhekar (35), a caterer, allegedly attacked his colleague, Mahesh Aajbe (32), with a knife at their shared residence. The attack was reportedly triggered by a dispute over unpaid commission money. Aajbe sustained injuries to his head, neck, and back.

Second Incident (Dharavi):

In Dharavi, Venkatesh Narappa Pawar (32), a café employee, was attacked by Ajay Gangaram Kongar (26) near Saibaba Mandir on MG Road. The assault was the result of an earlier altercation involving Pawar's cousin, which occurred eight days prior. Kongar, angered over being slapped during the previous dispute, confronted Pawar and attacked him with a knife, causing severe injuries.

Third Incident (Malad):

In Malad, Ramesh Harijan (43) was allegedly attacked by Vadivel Harijan (33) during a personal dispute. Vadivel assaulted Ramesh with an iron rod, leaving him gravely injured and assuming him to be dead. Following the attack, Vadivel surrendered to the Malad police. Acting on a complaint filed by the victim’s nephew, the police registered a case of attempted murder and arrested the accused.