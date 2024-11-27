A team of over 100 cops from Gujarat and railway police from Mumbai, Rajasthan, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh combed through CCTV footage of various stations

CCTV grab of the accused at Dadar railway station

Listen to this article Gujarat serial killer sheltered in Mumbai after every murder x 00:00

The serial killer arrested by Gujarat police frequently sought refuge in Mumbai after each murder. On Tuesday, Gujarat police apprehended the accused, Rahul Jaat, who is charged with murdering five people, including a teenager he allegedly raped before killing. Investigators revealed that all six murders occurred since October this year, during which the accused spent 12-13 days loitering on platforms at Dadar and Bandra Terminus in Mumbai. Police suspect Jaat may be involved in several other brutal killings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Jaat, a resident of Haryana, is physically handicapped in his left leg and a school dropout who left his studies after failing in Std IV. His family severed all ties with him due to his criminal activities. Surveillance footage from CCTV cameras at Dadar, Bandra, and Vapi railway stations helped Gujarat police identify and trace him.

Modus operandi

Jaat spent most of his time travelling on express trains across India, including in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. He preyed on lone women, whom he raped, looted, and killed, leaving the train at the next station. He also targeted senior citizens, stealing their mobile phones, jewellery, cash, and other valuables before killing them. His victims often included disabled passengers travelling in compartments designated for the handicapped.

The crimes

First murder (November 14): On November 14, Jaat travelled from Mumbai to Valsad and reached Udwada station, where he encountered a 19-year-old girl returning home. He allegedly raped her; left his bag at the scene, changed his clothes, and escaped to Vadodara before returning to Mumbai on November 17 to avoid arrest. He spent time at Dadar and Bandra railway stations during this period.

Second murder (November 19): Jaat travelled to West Bengal and, while on the Katihar Express (Train No. 15712), stabbed a 60-year-old man in the handicapped compartment, looting him before returning to Mumbai.

Third murder (November 24): After spending two days in Mumbai, Jaat travelled to Tirupati and then Sikandarabad. While returning on the Mangalore Express, he strangled and killed a disabled woman. He later escaped to Mumbai by altering his routes, returning to Dadar and Bandra railway stations on November 24.

Fourth murder (October): In October, Jaat reportedly spent seven days in Mumbai, frequently travelling between Mumbai and Pune. During this period, a woman was found dead in a handicapped compartment, and her postmortem report revealed she was raped. Police suspect Jaat was behind this crime as well.

Investigation and arrest

On November 14, following the discovery of the 19-year-old girl’s body near Udwada station, the Vadodara Crime Branch created a WhatsApp group with Mumbai railway police and officers from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. A team of over 100 officers collaborated to track and apprehend Jaat. Jaat was eventually arrested at Vapi railway station while travelling back to Gujarat. Police found stolen mobile phones from his victims in his possession.

Extensive criminal history

Jaat is accused of five murders, two rapes, and 13 thefts, including truck thefts and multiple incidents of bag and mobile snatching. A Valsad Crime Branch officer stated, “Mumbai was a favourite hideout for the accused, where he spent considerable time at Dadar and Bandra stations. It allowed him easy access to travel across states.”

Senior Inspector H T Kumbhare of Mumbai Central GRP said, “We received information from the Gujarat-based Valsad Crime Branch regarding a murder accused travelling from Mumbai. We assisted by checking all CCTV cameras and found that the accused boarded the Bandra-Bhuj Express train from Bandra Terminus on November 24. We informed the Valsad Crime Branch team, who apprehended the accused at Vapi railway station.

CCTV footage from Dadar and Bandra stations played a crucial role in identifying the accused, leading to his arrest. We reviewed CCTV footage from Dadar, Bandra, Mahim, and Matunga stations, which helped us trace his movements.”