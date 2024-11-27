Breaking News
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy killed by his friend after argument over phone turns violent

Updated on: 27 November,2024 09:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

A team of police officials rushed to the spot and found that Sajda was at large. A man hunt was launched by the officials to trace and nab him, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his 20-year-old friend in the Dindoshi area of Mumbai on Tuesday night following a fight between the two over a mobile phone, the police said.


According to police sources, the incident took place in Pandongri area at Ranisati Road in Malad East.


Following the incident the accused was arrested by the police and was later identified as Aamir Gullu Sajda.


Primary investigations revealed that the deceased, Fardeen Yusuf Khan and Sajda were friends residing in the same locality, an official said.

On the night of the incident, the duo were reportedly sitting together when Sajda allegedly took Khan's mobile phone, he said.

When Khan returned home, he realised his phone was missing and suspected Sajda of having it.

He went to Sajda’s house to confront him and asked to return his phone. Sajda in return acted aggressively and returned him only a sim card. The argument turned into a heated one and Khan punched Sajda's face, Sajda’s nose was left broken due to the impact and started to bleed, the official said.

His family members then interfered and broke their fight, however, Sajda, rushed inside the house and brought a kitchen knife. He then stabbed Khan in his chest, and later escaped from the crime scene, said an officer from Dindoshi police station.

Khan was rushed to the hospital but he was declared dead before admission, the locals informed the police about the incident.

A team of police officials rushed to the spot and found that Sajda was at large. A man hunt was launched by the officials to trace and nab him, an official said.

In the wee hours, the police team traced him near the railway station.

"Sajda was trying to escape but the train services were yet to be operational. He was found to be roaming in various localities, trying to avoid the police," an official said.

Official sources said that Sajda's family has a history of crimes, his father Gullu Wali Mohammed has been serving a jail sentence since 2014 on a murder charge of a Shiv Sena activist, Ramesh Jadhav, apart from his father, Aamir is also an accused in the case.

Aamir was residing with his mother and elder brother. While the deceased was residing with his aunt and his father lives with his wife in an another house, sources added.

Sajda was booked on charges of murder and he was produced before a court on Wednesday. The court remanded him police custody, an officer said.

