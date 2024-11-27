Local officials from Navghar police arrived at the spot and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead before admission

The crane involved in the accident. Pic/Hanif Patel

A senior citizen woman was crushed under the wheel of an out-of-control crane near a school in Maharashtra's Bhayandar East on Wednesday, the officials said.

Local officials from Navghar police arrived at the spot and rushed the blood-stained body to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead before admission. She was in her late 60s, said local residents, who added that she was a retired head clerk in a municipal corporation.

“She used to visit a pan shop near a school every day to have paan. Today, as she was on her way to the shop, an out of control crane suddenly ran over her in the middle of the road leading to the accident,” said a local resident.

The identity of the deceased woman could not be immediately established, but local residents said that she was often seen in the area while purchasing vegetables from the market.