A 60-year-old man allegedly killed himself after jumping into a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, a civic official said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the incident occurred at Mogarpada Lake in the Kasarwadavli locality of the city in the afternoon, the official said.

The disaster management cell was alerted about a man jumping into the lake around 4 pm. A rescue team and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene, chief of the civic disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said.

The body of the man who was later identified as Maruti Vasant Patil, was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The official said that the police have registered a case of accidental death (ADR) has been registered and further probe was underway.

Woman booked for abetting husband's suicide in Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a Thane woman for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide and recording a video of the act instead of stopping him, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The couple, residing in Wagle Estate area of Thane district, used to have frequent quarrels over various issues, an official said.

According to the PTI, on the night of November 20, the man, also aged 29, ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house, the official from Wagle Estate police station said.

His wife allegedly failed to prevent him from taking the extreme step and instead recorded his act on her mobile phone, he said.

After being informed about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the deceased.

The victim's body was later sent for postmortem to a government hospital in Thane, the official said.

Based on a complaint by the man's mother, the police on Friday registered a case against his 29-year-old wife under sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the police official said, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)