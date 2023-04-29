Breaking News
2008 Malegaon blast trial: Another witness turns hostile, 35 so far
Mumbai: 19 shops near Malad railway station demolished for road widening project
Google shuts down over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms
Govt seeks suggestions for making guidelines on cab aggregator companies
Jiah Khan suicide case: Won my dignity, confidence back, says Sooraj Pancholi
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Accuseds confession Chrisanns actions aided her release cops

Accused’s confession, Chrisann’s actions aided her release: cops

Updated on: 29 April,2023 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Actress voluntarily reported to authorities that she had been duped, she was eventually found to be truthful

Accused’s confession, Chrisann’s actions aided her release: cops

The actress and her brother Kevin Pereira; (Right) Chrisann Pereira

Listen to this article
Accused’s confession, Chrisann’s actions aided her release: cops
x
00:00

Officials in Sharjah, who have been coordinating with the Mumbai Crime Branch, have identified certain critical factors that aided in actress Chrisann Pereira's early release from prison. One of them was the case filed by the crime branch and the subsequent arrest of the accused individuals. “The confession of the accused proved that Pereira was duped under the guise of being offered a role in an international web series,” said an officer. The second aspect was her voluntarily reporting to the authorities that she had been duped after arriving in Sharjah on April 1, although she was subsequently arrested after ganja and opium were discovered in her possession.


Upon further investigation, Sharjah police officials checked the CCTV footage of the Sharjah airport and found that Pereira had discarded the trophy in a dustbin and left the airport. “As specific information about her was not provided, the authorities did not frisk her upon arrival in Sharjah. They discovered that she had returned to the airport after speaking with her family, retrieved the trophy from the dustbin and informed the authorities. This worked in her favour because no criminal returns and voluntarily informs the authorities,” added an officer.



Also read: Sharjah Jail releases Chrisann Pereira


The Pereira family recently met with Joint Commissioner of Crime Lakhmi Gautam, who played a key role in securing Chrisann Pereira's early release. Additionally, the Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded a statement from Clayton Rodrigues's wife, who has been incarcerated in Sharjah Jail since February after falling victim to the scheme of the accused, Anthony Paul. “We are currently evaluating Rodrigues’s case and translating all the relevant documents from Arabic to English. Once completed, we will submit our full investigative report to the Sharjah authorities to assist in his case,” stated a senior Mumbai police officer.

Upon investigation, officials discovered that Clayton Rodrigues had been in possession of a commercial quantity of drugs in Sharjah. The drugs were found concealed within a cake given to him by the accused. Additionally, a chit was found that contained a message stating that the accused had more ganja. 

1 April
Day Chrisann Pereira landed in Sharjah

Do you practice ecotourism?
sharjah dubai mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK