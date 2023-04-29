Accused’s confession, Chrisann’s actions aided her release: cops

Actress voluntarily reported to authorities that she had been duped, she was eventually found to be truthful

Officials in Sharjah, who have been coordinating with the Mumbai Crime Branch, have identified certain critical factors that aided in actress Chrisann Pereira's early release from prison. One of them was the case filed by the crime branch and the subsequent arrest of the accused individuals. “The confession of the accused proved that Pereira was duped under the guise of being offered a role in an international web series,” said an officer. The second aspect was her voluntarily reporting to the authorities that she had been duped after arriving in Sharjah on April 1, although she was subsequently arrested after ganja and opium were discovered in her possession.

Upon further investigation, Sharjah police officials checked the CCTV footage of the Sharjah airport and found that Pereira had discarded the trophy in a dustbin and left the airport. “As specific information about her was not provided, the authorities did not frisk her upon arrival in Sharjah. They discovered that she had returned to the airport after speaking with her family, retrieved the trophy from the dustbin and informed the authorities. This worked in her favour because no criminal returns and voluntarily informs the authorities,” added an officer.

The Pereira family recently met with Joint Commissioner of Crime Lakhmi Gautam, who played a key role in securing Chrisann Pereira's early release. Additionally, the Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded a statement from Clayton Rodrigues's wife, who has been incarcerated in Sharjah Jail since February after falling victim to the scheme of the accused, Anthony Paul. “We are currently evaluating Rodrigues’s case and translating all the relevant documents from Arabic to English. Once completed, we will submit our full investigative report to the Sharjah authorities to assist in his case,” stated a senior Mumbai police officer.

Upon investigation, officials discovered that Clayton Rodrigues had been in possession of a commercial quantity of drugs in Sharjah. The drugs were found concealed within a cake given to him by the accused. Additionally, a chit was found that contained a message stating that the accused had more ganja.

