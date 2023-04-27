Sharjah Jail releases Chrisann Pereira

The Mumbai Crime Branch and Indian authorities sent them details about how the actress was framed

The Sharjah Jail authorities have released actress Chrisann Pereira, after receiving details from the Mumbai Crime Branch and Indian authorities about how she was framed on the pretext of a role in an international web series, and made a drug mule. Her family confirmed to mid-day on Wednesday that she has been released from prison, and is on her way to Dubai to complete the formalities to get her passport back and within 48 hours will be in Mumbai.

According to Premila, Chrisann’s mother, “At around 5:30 pm on Wednesday, she spoke to her father and brother and said that she had been released. She was happy that the trauma she had been going through was coming to an end.”

In a video call shared on Instagram by Chrisann’s brother, she said, “Yes, I am coming.” Kevin, Chrisann’s brother, expressed his gratitude towards everyone who helped them in the case, especially the Mumbai Crime Branch for taking immediate action against the culprits. Chrisann had been jailed since April 1 after a drug was found in the trophy handed to her by Rajesh Bubhate, also known as Ravi, one of two persons who had framed her. Ravi was hired by mastermind Anthony Paul, the brother of Chrisann’s neighbour. Paul sought revenge against Chrisann’s mother for having arguments with his sister during lockdown over COVID-19 guidelines and pet issues in the society. The case was investigated by Deepak Sawant, Sr. PI Unit 10 and led by Joint commissioner Crime Lakhmi Gautam and DCP (Detection 1) Krishnakant Upadhyay.

The family of Clayton Rodrigues (a Mumbai-based DJ) is still awaiting confirmation of his release. Clayton has been in jail since February 5, and the accused Ravi had approached him as Prasad Rao. Clayton was told that he was a co-investor in Buddha Bar in Dubai. “He told Clayton that his bosses liked his music and wanted to offer him a demo to play at Buddha Bar in Dubai,” said Falyn, Clayton’s wife. He was asked to fly to Dubai on February 5. Ravi told him that he would accompany him, but canceled at the last moment and asked Clayton to take a parcel for his bosses. Clayton took the parcel that had a cake laced with drugs and was arrested in Sharjah.