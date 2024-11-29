Breaking News
Actor Ajaz Khan's wife arrested in Mumbai in drugs case

Updated on: 29 November,2024 09:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
On October 8, the customs had arrested a peon working at Ajaz Khan's office for allegedly ordering 100 grams of mephedrone from abroad through a courier service

Actor Ajaz Khan's wife arrested in Mumbai in drugs case

Actor Ajaz Khan's wife arrested in Mumbai in drugs case
Actor Fallon Guliwala, 40, who is also the wife of Big Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, has been arrested by the customs department in a drugs case, an officer said on Friday.


The customs officials raided her residence in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai on Thursday and seized 130 grams of marijuana, he added.


On October 8, the customs had arrested a peon working at Khan's office for allegedly ordering 100 grams of mephedrone from abroad through a courier service.


During the investigation, Guliwala's role came to light, the customs officer said.

Further probe was underway, he added.

Khan was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2021 in an alleged drug case and released on bail later. He contested the recently held Maharashtra Assembly Elections from Versova in Mumbai but lost, managing to get only 155 votes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

