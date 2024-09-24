Sarode, an intervening advocate for one of the survivors of the Badlapur sexual assault case, clarified that he was not representing Akshay Shinde, the accused who was killed in a police shootout on Monday evening.

Security personnel stationed at the civic hospital in Kalwa after Akshay Shinde’s body was brought in following the shooting on Monday. PIC/Rajesh Gupta Pic/By Special Arrangement; (right) Akshay Shinde, the accused

Listen to this article Badlapur encounter: Advocate seeks court-monitored probe in shootout x 00:00

"Everything is concocted and a false story is being presented. I will be moving an interim application before the Bombay High Court by afternoon demanding a court-monitored probe into the shootout," Advocate Asim Sarode told mid-day while speaking on the Badlapur encounter on September 24. Sarode, an intervening advocate for one of the survivors of the Badlapur sexual assault case, clarified that he was not representing Akshay Shinde, the accused who was killed in a police shootout on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarode asserted, "As a human rights advocate, I have always condemned police custodial torture and extra-judicial killings. This case, too, raises many doubts."

Advocate Asim Sarode

"Akshay Shinde was accused in two separate cases and the matter was sub judice. As per my knowledge, both judges of the City Civil and Sessions court in Kalyan, who were hearing his case, were on leave on Monday. In that case, before whom was Akshay produced after police sought his transit remand and took custody from Taloja prison," he questioned.

Sarode, while speaking on the Badlapur encounter, also questioned why other policemen present there did not overpower Akshay when he snatched the service revolver of a cop and started firing rounds.

“Encounter ideology is criminal ideology, the supreme court has stated in (PUCL v/s Govt. of Maharashtra case) referenced 99 encounters and 135 deaths between 1995-997. Also in numerous other custodial death cases, the apex court has made serious observations,” added Advocate Sarode.

Badlapur sexual assault case: Victims justice was not a priority

Advocate Sarode also claimed that delivering justice to the two girls who were sexually abused by the accused was never a priority. “The Badlapur school management has its close proximity to certain politicians and the image of the school was getting tarnished due to the public outcry and media attention, and yesterday’s incident, only corroborates that the image and reputation of those in power and the school was given priority than giving justice to the victim, by adhering to due process of criminal justice trial,” he said.