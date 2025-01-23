Afghan national convicted for residing in India under false identity

Acting on a tip-off, the Unit-5 team raided a location in Wadala and uncovered that the accused, originally from Tamer Zurmat District, Pakita Province, Afghanistan, had been living in Mumbai since 2007 using forged documents

Arrested Afghan national

The Crime Branch Unit-5 has successfully secured the conviction of an Afghan national, Habibullah Prang (alias Zaheer Ali Khan), aged 38, who was residing in India under a false identity. The case involved charges under Sections 465, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Passport Act, Foreigners Act, and the Foreigners Order, 1948.

Following a thorough investigation and presentation of evidence, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, 8th Court, Mumbai, convicted the accused. He was sentenced to 11 months of imprisonment and fined Rs 8,000. Additionally, the court ordered his deportation to Afghanistan upon completion of his sentence.

The operation and subsequent conviction were led by Police Inspector Ghanshyam Nayar, with key contributions from Investigating Officer Sadanand Yerekar, Court Officer PSI Vijay Bendale, and Police Constable Rausaheb Funde.