Anmol Bishnoi. File Pic/NIA

In the wake of Mumbai Police seeking extradition of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said that these matters come under legal domain and so action will be taken under established procedures, reported the PTI.

The proposal was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs after the US authorities informed Mumbai Police about his presence in their country, a senior police official said in Mumbai on Saturday, according to the PTI.

Anmol Bishnoi has been named as an accused in some high-profile crimes, including the Baba Siddique murder case and Salman Khan house firing case.

"You spoke about Anmol Bishnoi. Investigation is underway. Probe is in progress. These matters come under legal domain. And, since these things come under legal domain, so under established procedures, action will be taken on this issue," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in Delhi, as per the PTI.

He was asked if the US has shared any details on the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi for extradition.

Last month, the Mumbai crime branch moved the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court stating that it intends to "initiate the extradition procedure of fugitive criminal Anmol Bishnoi".

It filed an affidavit "for further necessary action", which was allowed by the special court.

The Mumbai police have sent the proposal for Anmol Bishnoi's extradition to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which will then be forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the police official said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

Both Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi, who hail from Fazilka in Punjab, have been named as wanted accused in the April 14 firing incident outside the Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal had carried out the firing. They, along with Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohammed Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh, were arrested and are currently in judicial custody.

One accused Anujkumar Thapan committed suicide during his police custody.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in a jail in Sabarmati in Gujarat.

A lookout circular was issued in April against Anmol Bishnoi, who had claimed responsibility for the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence.

An FIR was also registered by the NIA against nine accused, including both the Bishnoi brothers, in August 2022 for being part of a conspiracy to "raise funds, recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in the Union Territory of Delhi and other parts of the country" besides "targeted killings of prominent persons".

(with PTI inputs)