Arrested DRDO scientist was in touch with Pakistani agent since 2022: Maharashtra ATS

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Pradeep M Kurulkar (59) in Pune on Wednesday under the Official Secrets Act, following which a court there remanded him in the ATS's custody till May 9

Representational Pic

A scientist of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) who was arrested two days ago for allegedly providing confidential information to a Pakistani intelligence agent was in touch with her since 2022, an official said here on Friday.

He had been honeytraped by the woman agent, as per the investigators.

Kurulkar, who held the position of director in a DRDO establishment in Pune, had been removed from his post recently after investigation into his alleged links with a Pakistani agent began, the ATS official said.

The woman agent of a "Pakistani Intelligence Operative" contacted the accused through WhatsApp in September 2022, and since then they were in contact through WhatsApp voice messages and video calls, he said.

During interrogation Kurulkar admitted that he had video chats with the woman, the ATS official said.

The accused's two mobile phones and other electronic gadgets which were used for communicating with the woman agent were seized and sent for forensic analysis, he said.

"The scientist, by misusing his position, despite knowing that the official secrets in his possession if obtained by the enemy country can pose a threat to the security of the country, provided the details to the enemy country," the ATS had said in a release on Thursday.

