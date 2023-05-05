Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar takes back his resignation, says will remain party president

Earlier, the NCP panel formed to choose the next party president announced on Friday that it had unanimously rejected Sharad Pawar's decision to step down, jubilant NCP workers broke out in celebration outside the outfit's office

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief on Friday said that he will remain the party chief. Pawar, while addressing a press conference in Mumbai said that he will work to make the NCP more stronger.

Pawar said, "I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of NCP.

In a press statement, the NCP supremo said, "On May 2, 2023, at the release of my autobiographical book ‘Lok Maze Sangati’, I announced my decision to retire from the post of Nationalist Congress Party President. After 63 years of long service in public life, it was my own decision to step down. But my decision, evoked strong sentiments amongst the people. Party workers, office bearers and my colleagues were disheartened to hear my decision. All my wishers unanimously appealed to me to reconsider my decision. At the same time, the leaders from various political parties, my colleagues and well-wishers from all over the country and especially from Maharashtra persuaded me to change my decision."

The statement further said, 'Lok Maze Sangati’ means people are my companions and this is the real secret of my long and satisfying public life. I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed with the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire.

Even though, I am continuing in the post of president, I am of the clear opinion that there has to be a succession plan for any post or responsibility in the

organisation. In future, I will focus on making organisational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities, creating new leadership. I will also work

vigorously for the growth of organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people.

It said, "Your continuous support has been a real inspiration for me. I will forever be grateful to you, who have stood by me during successes and all the challenges

of my life. I reiterate that I accept to continue the responsibility as the party president."