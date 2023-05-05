Breaking News
BREAKING: NCP commmittee resolution rejects Sharad Pawar's resignation as party chief
Thane: Probe ordered, private firm may lose asylum contract
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar firm on decision to step down, says Jayant Patil
Mumbai: 25-year-old loses leg trying to board running train
Mumbai: MNS singing Gujarati tunes?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > In politics nothing happens by accident Sanjay Raut ahead of crucial NCP meet

In politics, nothing happens by accident: Sanjay Raut ahead of crucial NCP meet

Updated on: 05 May,2023 11:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The move by NCP is expected to have ramifications on the Shiv Sena (UBT) which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, also comprising the NCP and Congress, that is taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra

In politics, nothing happens by accident: Sanjay Raut ahead of crucial NCP meet

File Photo

Listen to this article
In politics, nothing happens by accident: Sanjay Raut ahead of crucial NCP meet
x
00:00

Ahead of the crucial Nationalist Congress Party meeting to decide on its next president, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said in politics nothing happens by accident.


A committee of senior NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, former Union minister Parful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, are scheduled to meet at 11 am on Friday to decide on who will lead the party following their chief Sharad Pawar's decision to step down earlier this week.



In a cryptic tweet, Raut quoted former US president Franklin D Roosevelt, "In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens you can bet it was planned that way."


The move by NCP is expected to have ramifications on the Shiv Sena (UBT) which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, also comprising the NCP and Congress, that is taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, an editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana', of which Raut is the executive editor, said the end motive of Pawar's nephew and top NCP leader Ajit Pawar is to become the chief minister. Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule has a good presence in Delhi and she works very efficiently in Parliament, said the editorial.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar firm on decision to step down, says Jayant Patil

It also said that the announcement to step down could also be Pawar's way to assess organisational strength if NCP MLAs walk away just like the Shiv Sena, referring to Eknath Shinde's rebellion last year.

At the launch of his revised autobiography, 'Lok Majhe Sangati', which focuses on events post-2015 and was released on Tuesday, Pawar sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course.

In the book, Pawar wrote that the Congress' "arrogance" was evident during the talks that led to the Congress and NCP joining hands with the undivided Shiv Sena after the 2019 Assembly polls.

Pawar also said that it was difficult to fathom why Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister chose to visit Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, only twice during the coronavirus pandemic, a claim described by Raut as "wrong information".

Further, he blamed Thackeray for failing to quell the discontent within his own party and for resigning as Maharashtra chief minister without putting up a fight.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra sharad pawar sanjay raut

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK