Sharad Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP and one of the stalwarts of the Opposition on May 2 said he was stepping down as NCP president but was not retiring from public life

File Photo

Listen to this article Maharashtra: NCP committee to meet today to take a call on Sharad Pawar's successor x 00:00

Sharad Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP and one of the stalwarts of the Opposition on May 2 said he was stepping down as NCP president but was not retiring from public life. The announcement came amid speculation that Ajit Pawar and some MLAs may join hands with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, though the former deputy chief minister has refuted such talk by claiming he will be with the NCP till he is alive.

On Friday, May 5, the NCP committee members will meet to decide on Sharad Pawar's successor. Here are a few highlights of the political meeting to be held today in Mumbai:

The Nationalist Congress Party committee will meet at 11 am today to decide on who will be the next president. Sharad Pawar announced that he would be stepping down from the top position on May 2.

The committee was set up by Sharad Pawar to pick his successor. The committee includes Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, former Union leader Parful Patel and Bhujbal.

NCP leaders, on condition of anonymity to PTI, said Lok Sabha MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is likely to be the party's national chief while Ajit Pawar will take charge of the Maharashtra unit.

As per party leaders, the mantle of NCP chief is likely to remain within the Pawar family as giving the reins to someone from outside may lead to rifts and power tussles in the outfit formed in 1999.

Ajit Pawar had recently spoken about his chief ministerial dreams, while Sule has always said national politics interests her.

Also Read: Maharashtra: ‘Those crying now had one foot in BJP’

On Thursday, speaking to his supporters, Pawar said he would take a final decision in the next couple of days and the sentiments of party workers will not be ignored. "I respect your sentiments. I should have discussed my plans with all of you and taken you into confidence. But I know you wouldn't have allowed me to take the decision (of stepping down as party chief)," the former Union minister told his supporters.

A few of the party colleagues from outside Maharashtra will meet Sharad Pawar today to discuss the political issue.

According to party sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of the DMK spoke to Sule over phone to enquire about developments in the NCP following Tuesday's announcement.

Speaking on the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maharashtra Congress vice president Ratnakar Mahajan said the current situation was "complex and unpredictable". "But, all the three constituents of the MVA would stay together in the light of results of recent polls," Mahajan said.

(with inputs from PTI)