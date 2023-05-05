Breaking his silence on resignation issue, Sharad Pawar leaves the door open for all possibilities as he cheers up cadre

Veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre on Thursday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar firm on decision to step down, says Jayant Patil x 00:00

Opening up for the first time on the resignation issue, Sharad Pawar offered Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers some relief on Thursday when he told them that their sentiments would not be ignored while taking a decision on the party’s leadership.

He asked workers to wait for a day or two, but he did not commit to revoking his resignation. Party leaders, meanwhile, said a compromise formula of having a working president to assist the national chief Pawar was being worked out.

Veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre on Thursday. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Pawar climbed down the YB Chavan Centre to meet workers who have been sitting outside since Tuesday to demand his continuation. Some workers appealed to him to be the president and guide the party, instead of relinquishing the responsibility. They suggested that the working president could be appointed to share his workload. Pawar gave a patient listening before he spoke (publicly after two days).

Also read: Maharashtra: ‘Those crying now had one foot in BJP’

“I respect your sentiments. I took the decision to strengthen the party’s future leadership. I know such a decision should have been taken after consulting fellow party leaders. But I knew that my decision would be opposed. I have explained to you the purpose of my decision,” he said, as the workers held their breath and interrupted him. He said he was scheduled to meet leaders from other states on Friday.

NCP workers and supporters sit outside the centre hoping the senior leader will revoke his decision to step down as president of the party

“The discussion (between him and state leaders) took place yesterday and today. Your sentiments will not be ignored and you won’t need to sit here after two days,” he said amid loud cheers.

The selection committee that was formed by Pawar himself in his resignation speech on Tuesday is expected to meet on Friday to take a final call on the leadership. The majority of the committee wants Pawar to continue as the president.



Earlier in the day, state NCP President Jayant Patil confirmed to media persons that the selection committee would meet on Friday, but refused to pinpoint his preference because “he didn’t want the meeting to be prejudiced”.

However, he said Pawar was firm on his decision despite repeated requests for reconsideration. “I have conveyed the message of party leaders and workers who want Pawar to take back his decision, at least for the next (2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly) elections,” he said.

According to Pawar, the selection committee should have the members such as Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, K K Sharma, P C Chacko, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Jaydev Gaikwad, Fauzia Khan (president, Nationalist Mahila Congress), Dheeraj Sharma (president, Nationalist Youth Congress) and Sonia Duhan (president, Nationalist Youth Congress and Nationalist Students’ Congress).

“This committee will decide on the president’s selection. It will continue to strive for the growth of the party organisation, to take the ideology and goals of the party to the people, and to serve the people, as they deem fit,” Pawar had said while drawing the curtains on his 63-year organisational role.

63

Length of Sharad Pawar's career in years