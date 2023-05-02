BREAKING: I have decided to step down as NCP president, says Sharad Pawar

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 May,2023 01:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Pawar in a statement also said that he intended to do more in the fields of education, agriculture, cooperation, sports and culture, amongst others

On Tuesday, Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post of NCP president. "I have decided to step down as NCP president," said Sharad Pawar.


Sharad Pawar in his speech, said, "After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party. However, I intend to do more in the fields of education, agriculture, cooperation, sports and culture, amongst others"



He stated that he recommends a committee of NCP members should be formed to decide on the election of the vacancy in the President's post.

Pawar also announced a panel of senior party leaders to draw a future course of action.

He further added, "The committee will decide on the president's selection. It will continue to strive for the growth of the party organization, to take the ideology and goals of the party to the people, and to serve the people, as they deem fit."

Speaking at a book launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan here, Pawar announced his decision which was met with protests by NCP workers and leaders.

A four-time Maharashtra chief minister, who served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, Pawar was instrumental in bringing together the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

