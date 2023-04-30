NCP chief Sharad Pawar's autobiography to be released on May 2

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 April,2023 09:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In a Facebook post, Supriya Sule said the programme will be held at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

A revised version of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's Marathi autobiography 'Lok Majhe Saangaati', which includes developments post-2015, will be released here on May 2, his daughter and party MP Supriya Sule has said.


In a Facebook post, Sule said the programme will be held at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.



She said the revised book includes details about Pawar's life post 2015.


A four-time Maharashtra chief minister, who served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, Pawar was instrumental in stitching together an unlikely coalition of the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Earlier, Pawar also published his autobiography 'On My Terms' in English.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

maharashtra sharad pawar nationalist congress party supriya sule news mumbai news mumbai

