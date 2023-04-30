In a Facebook post, Supriya Sule said the programme will be held at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article NCP chief Sharad Pawar's autobiography to be released on May 2 x 00:00

A revised version of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's Marathi autobiography 'Lok Majhe Saangaati', which includes developments post-2015, will be released here on May 2, his daughter and party MP Supriya Sule has said.

In a Facebook post, Sule said the programme will be held at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

She said the revised book includes details about Pawar's life post 2015.

A four-time Maharashtra chief minister, who served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, Pawar was instrumental in stitching together an unlikely coalition of the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Earlier, Pawar also published his autobiography 'On My Terms' in English.

