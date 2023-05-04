Maha ATS arrests DRDO scientist for allegedly 'providing crucial information' to Pakistan Intelligence Operative

Sources said that it "could potentially endanger" India's national security
Representative Image. Pic/iStock
A scientist employed at India's esteemed Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on charges of allegedly providing crucial information to a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO).
Sources said that it "could potentially endanger" India's national security. The accused scientist has been identified as Pradeep Kurulkar.
More details awaited.