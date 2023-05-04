Breaking News
Mumbai: Stakeholders split after first hawker body meet
Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week
Mid-day Investigation: For Rs 8,000, you can lock up anyone as mad
Maharashtra: 50 per cent deaths at night, reveals study
Did climate change claim MVA’s Vajramuth rallies?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maha ATS arrests DRDO scientist for allegedly providing crucial information to Pakistan Intelligence Operative

Maha ATS arrests DRDO scientist for allegedly 'providing crucial information' to Pakistan Intelligence Operative

Updated on: 04 May,2023 09:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Sources said that it "could potentially endanger" India's national security

Maha ATS arrests DRDO scientist for allegedly 'providing crucial information' to Pakistan Intelligence Operative

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Maha ATS arrests DRDO scientist for allegedly 'providing crucial information' to Pakistan Intelligence Operative
x
00:00

A scientist employed at India's esteemed Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on charges of allegedly providing crucial information to a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO).


Sources said that it "could potentially endanger" India's national security. The accused scientist has been identified as Pradeep Kurulkar.



More details awaited.


Do you think you have become a part of the hustle culture?
maharashtra anti-terrorism squad news mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK