The Mumbai civic corporation on Saturday stated that an associate professor of BYL Nair Hospital has been suspended for allegedly sexually harassing a medical student

In a press release issued by its public relations department on Saturday, Mumbai civic body further stated that an inquiry over the matter has been handed over to the complaint committee under the head of the Savitribai Phule Women Resource Centre at the municipal headquarters. "

The medical student lodged a complaint against the associate professor, following which the case was investigated by the Mumbai Central-based hospital's Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee.

The Chief Internal Complaints Committee for the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace and the Savitribai Phule Women Resource Centre Committee also took serious note of the matter, BMC said.

"As additional complaints have been received in this sexual harassment complaint case, the investigation has been transferred to the 'Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee at Workplace' at the Municipal Corporation Headquarters level so that a fair and transparent investigation can be conducted in this incident and complaint," Mumbai civic body stated.

"Considering the preliminary facts found in the investigation and the seriousness of the incident, the administration has suspended the accused associate professor on the basis of this complaint," the press release further read.

The administration will decide on the further action based on the findings of the inquiry committee.

What does the law state

The Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act was enacted in 2013 to address sexual harassment faced by women employees at workplace. The Act was enacted by the government based on the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court of India in a 1997 case. It applies to all workplaces, including government offices, private organisations, NGOs, and even informal sectors. Employers must establish an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in workplaces with 10 or more employees for investigating plaints and recommending actions. In places where an ICC is not feasible, a Local Complaints Committee (LCC) must be set up. A woman can file a complaint with the ICC or LCC within three months of the incident.