One more person was arrested in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case from Pune. The accused, identified as 23-year-old Gaurav Apune, will be produced in court today.

This is the 16th arrest by the Crime Branch. Officials stated that Apune was involved in the conspiracy, attended several meetings, and was part of the first batch of shooters.

Two associates of the late NCP leader received threat calls from unknown numbers

Two men who were close to the late NCP leader Baba Siddique said they received threat calls from unknown numbers. The alleged harassment began just days after the political heavyweight was assassinated by three shooters linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bandra East on October 12.

An officer attached to Khar police station said, “The unknown callers apparently belong to Bishnoi’s gang.”

One of the men, Iqbal Shaikh, an eyewitness in the murder case, on October 31, registered an FIR at Khar police station after a caller demanded Rs 5 crore as protection money. Another victim, Shoaib Khan, approached the Nirmal Nagar police, who registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence.

According to the FIR registered under section 308A (Extortion) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, Shaikh received the extortion call from an unknown number and the caller told him, “Tu paanch khoka ready kar le, nahi to tere ko bhi tere boss [Baba Siddique] ke paas pahucha denge…thik hai na! Tera case bhi usi crime branch ke pass investigation ke liye jaega jaha tere boss ke case ka investigation chal raha hai.”

Sources in the Khar police station told mid-day that a police constable has been deployed to Shaikh’s building where a few suspects were seen clicking photographs a few days ago. “The caller seems to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Since it’s an extortion case, we have handed over the matter to the crime branch for further investigation,” said the officer at Khar police station requesting anonymity.

Earlier incident

Meanwhile, Khan said that he received an unknown call from a Pakistan-based number within a week of Siddique’s murder. “I am a social worker and was working with Baba Siddique to help get the poor admitted to government hospitals. On October 18, I received a call from a Pakistan-based number and the caller said he would kill me,” Khan said.

“I immediately approached the Nirmal Nagar police station to register an FIR, but the police filed an NC,” he said.

Khan added that the caller had used an image of a police officer for his display picture. “After I met the officers at Nirmal Nagar police station, I was told to make a video call to the same number. The unknown caller responded, but he blinded the camera lens to conceal his face. When he saw a policeman, he disconnected the call immediately.”

“I am in constant fear. My entire family is terrified. I have demanded police protection, but the cops have not even registered an FIR,” he added.

“Shoaib Bihari bol raha kya? Malum hai na tera baap Baba Siddique gaya… ab tu jaega…taiyaari kar le…aur tere char bete bhi jaenge. [Are you Shoaib Bihari? Do you know that your father Baba Siddique is no more? Now, it is your turn, so get ready! Your four sons will also be killed],” reads Khan’s complaint letter, which he wrote to all the senior officials of Mumbai police, chief minister and Maharashtra home minister.