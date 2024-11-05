Mumbai Police have intensified their investigation into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, deploying teams outside Maharashtra to locate the alleged mastermind, Zeeshan. The Crime Branch has recovered several weapons linked to the crime and arrested multiple suspects in connection with the case.

The investigation into the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddiqui has intensified, with the Mumbai Police confirming that the firearms used in the crime originated from Rajasthan. The Crime Branch has mobilised five teams outside Maharashtra in a concerted effort to locate the suspects involved in this high-profile case. One of the primary targets is Zeeshan, who has been identified as the alleged mastermind behind the murder.

As the investigation unfolds, the Crime Branch has also recovered another weapon connected to the killing from the Pune residence of Rupesh Mohol, one of the accused. This marks the fifth weapon retrieved in relation to the case. Authorities are still searching for one additional weapon and three live cartridges, believing that a total of six firearms were transported to Mumbai as part of the murder plot.

Prior to this latest recovery, a weapon was found at the residence of Ram Fulchand Kanoujia in Raigad, Maharashtra, where he was living on rent. The police have revealed that, upon examining the mobile phones of the shooters, images of pistols were discovered, further implicating the accused in the crime.

Thus far, the Crime Branch has arrested a total of 15 individuals in connection with the murder, with 10 of them currently in judicial custody. Baba Siddiqui, a former minister in Maharashtra, was shot dead by three gunmen on October 12, near the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique, in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai. The responsibility for the murder has been claimed by the gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation.

As the Mumbai Police continue their pursuit of justice, the focus remains on apprehending Zeeshan and dismantling the network of individuals involved in this brazen act of violence. The authorities are committed to ensuring that all those responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice, and they are working diligently to uncover any further evidence that may aid in the investigation.

(With inputs from ANI)