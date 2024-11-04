During inquiry into his death, the police found out that the deceased was a native of Surat and he was accompanied by a 14-year-old girl

Representative image

Listen to this article Deceased Surat native booked in POCSO case by Mumbai Police x 00:00

The DB Marg Police has filed a POCSO case against a Surat man who was found dead in a hotel room in Mumbai. The manager of a south Mumbai hotel had informed police on November 2 about a guest who was found unconscious.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man was then rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. During inquiry into his death, the police found out that the deceased was a native of Surat and he was accompanied by a 14-year-old girl.

A police official told mid-day, "The deceased and the victim were in a room and based on the victim’s mother’s statement we have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the POSCO Act."