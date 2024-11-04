Breaking News
Updated on: 04 November,2024 05:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

During inquiry into his death, the police found out that the deceased was a native of Surat and he was accompanied by a 14-year-old girl

Representative image

The DB Marg Police has filed a POCSO case against a Surat man who was found dead in a hotel room in Mumbai. The manager of a south Mumbai hotel had informed police on November 2 about a guest who was found unconscious.


The man was then rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. During inquiry into his death, the police found out that the deceased was a native of Surat and he was accompanied by a 14-year-old girl. 


A police official told mid-day, "The deceased and the victim were in a room and based on the victim’s mother’s statement we have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the POSCO Act."


