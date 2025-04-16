Bishnoi gang disowns Zeeshan Akhtar, co-conspirator in the politician’s killing, in a viral social media post; in February this year, Akhtar released a video from an undisclosed foreign location, claiming that he was falsely implicated in the Siddique murder case

Zeeshan Akhtar, who the Mumbai Crime Branch believe could be hiding in Nepal

Zeeshan Akhtar, alias Jasin, a key conspirator in the Baba Siddique murder case, is allegedly being disowned by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang—if a viral post is to be believed—as his name has surfaced in connection with a recent grenade attack in Jalandhar, targeting the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia. According to the Punjab Police, Akhtar, along with Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti, was behind the attack.

Sources revealed that Bhatti is a known aide of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency. This is the second time Akhtar’s name has been linked with Bhatti. In February this year, Akhtar released a video from an undisclosed foreign location, claiming that he was falsely implicated in the Siddique murder case and had received help from Bhatti. The Punjab police have claimed that he is either in Azerbaijan or Europe. However, the sources in the Mumbai Crime Branch have revealed that he is hiding in Nepal.



Baba Siddique (left), who was gunned down on October 13 last year, and his son Zeeshan. File pic

Sources in the Crime Branch have revealed that the Punjab Police’s investigation has confirmed Akhtar’s involvement in the grenade attack on the BJP leader in Jalandhar. This confirmation came after the arrest of two accused individuals named Akhtar during interrogation. “It is now suspected that he is operating from a foreign location, having taken shelter with the help of Pakistan’s ISI, and is being used to act against India,” a Crime Branch officer said.

After Akhtar’s name surfaced alongside that of Bhatti, and with Punjab Police confirming their joint involvement in the attack allegedly orchestrated by the ISI to incite communal tension, a social media post from the Bishnoi gang stated that Akhtar is no longer associated with them. Despite this, Akhtar’s role in the Siddique murder case remains significant. He is considered one of the key conspirators and is believed to have acted on the instructions of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi.



The police produce four accused in the Baba Siddique firing case at the Esplanade court, Fort, on October 21, 2024. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Gang’s disavowal

The post is being investigated by the Crime Branch to determine its origin. “It appears the gang used tactics similar to those employed during Siddique’s murder—where they claimed responsibility through a post, later deleted the Facebook account, and circulated a screenshot,” an officer said. The viral post claims that Akhtar is not a member of their gang. It states that although someone from the gang may have spoken to him in the past, he is now falsely using their name to extort money from people. The post further alleges that both Akhtar and Bhatti are involved in anti-India activities and warns that the gang intends to kill them. The post reads, “Ram Ram sabi bhaiyo ko jo y Jishan aktar h isko na to hm jante n kbi ese hmari bat hui y hmare kisi bhai ko janta tha use kbi bat hui hogi isi chij ka y fayda uta k hmara name use kr rha h aur logo ko call krke pese mang rha h aur jo y Jishan aktar aur Shahzad Bhatti dono milker desh virodi gatividi kr rhe h in dono ko hm marege sare bhaiyo ko satrak kr rhe h koi b inse bat mt kro hmara name leke koi b call kre to confrm kr liya kro ki kon h y kon nhi jo y desh k virodi harkt krte h ese logo s hmara koi vasta nhi na hi hm kbi b desh k virod koi b gativdidi kre aur jo y Shahzad bhatti edit krke k vedio dal rha h kuch kuch media p kh rha ki mere bhai h ese koi vasta nhi hmara..aur jo y Ashu Rana urf Bhanu rana h jo inhi k sath mila hu h ise n hmara koi vasta nhi h jo hal inka hoga vhi iska hal krege (sic).”

Criminal history

Akhtar, a native of Jalandhar, was arrested in 2022 and held in Patiala Jail until his release in June 2024. He is facing several serious charges in Punjab, including murder, attempted murder, and robbery. Police records indicate he has strong connections to the Bishnoi gang and was in touch with Shubham Lonkar, the prime accused in the Siddique case. He is also linked to Pune-based gangster Saurabh Mahakal, who was previously questioned by Mumbai Police in relation to a threatening letter sent to actor Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan.