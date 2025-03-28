Seeks intervention to ensure fair trial; cites irreparable loss, urges court to consider true facts

Baba Siddique (above) had succumbed to his injuries in October last year. File Pic

In a bid to prevent a miscarriage of justice in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, his wife, Shehzeen Ziauddin Siddique, has filed an intervention petition at the Special MCOCA Court on Friday.

Baba Siddique succumbed to his injuries in October last year after being shot multiple times at point-blank range by three gunmen allegedly linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bandra East.

In her petition through an advocate Trivankumar Karnani, Shehzeen Siddique stated that she has suffered an irreparable loss. “It is of utmost importance for the intervenor to put on record the true and correct facts to assist this court in reaching a free and fair conclusion. The applicant has endured physical and mental harm, along with immense emotional suffering, due to the unexpected and shocking murder of her husband,” the plea reads.

An intervention petition allows a third party to participate in the trial to ensure justice is served.

“The brutal murder of Baba Siddique on October 12, 2024, sent shockwaves through Mumbai, as the former Maharashtra minister and influential leader was gunned down in Bandra, right outside the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique, a sitting MLA from the Bandra (East) Constituency,” the application states.

“This audacious attack, executed in one of the city's most affluent and bustling neighbourhoods, saw the assailants fire at Siddique at point-blank range before fleeing the scene, leaving behind a trail of grief and outrage. The loss of Baba Siddique, a towering figure known for his unwavering commitment to public service, is not just a personal tragedy for his family but a significant loss to the nation,” the plea adds.

“It is further submitted that the accused persons carried out a cold-blooded, pre-planned, and premeditated murder of the deceased,” the petition states. The application is yet to be accepted by the court.

Meanwhile, a large team from the Mumbai Crime Branch has been investigating the case and has arrested 26 accused, including the shooters. The accused have been charge-sheeted in the case.