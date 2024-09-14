Badlapur citizens catch ‘phone thieves’, police let them slip away

The police claim that the suspects were sent home as they are minors, adding that they have the names and addresses for all three and would investigate the case

The suspects are minors, said police. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Badlapur residents have been in an uproar after a group caught three suspected mobile phone thieves on and handed them over to the Badlapur East police station, only for the accused to escape from right under the cops’ noses. The police claim that the suspects were sent home as they are minors, adding that they have the names and addresses for all three and would investigate the case.

On Saturday, a group of local residents found the trio of youths—suspected to be between 15 and 17 years of age—behaving suspiciously on the Panvel highway. The three were on a motorcycle when the locals stopped and searched them, finding three mobile phones with no SIM cards with the youths. Suspecting them to be thieves, the group took the youths to the police station.



“We started questioning them about the phones when the complainant, whose cell phone was stolen, arrived at the police station and identified the suspects. While the police were busy registering a complaint, the three youths fled,” said a police officer. Kiran Balwadkar, Senior Inspector, Badlapur East police station, said, “The suspects are minors. We have their name and addresses and our investigations are on.”