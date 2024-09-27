Family calls for protection for themselves and lawyer, who has also been threatened

Parents of Akshay Shinde, outside the Kalwa Hospital where his body was brought on September 24. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s kin seeks protection after receiving threats x 00:00

Akshay Shinde’s family has written to both the Union and state home ministers expressing concern for their safety and that of their advocate. They claim to have received threats since filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the high court, which has left them feeling unsafe. The family has also approached the Badlapur police for assistance in securing a burial space for Akshay’s body, as he had expressed a wish not to be cremated. Akshay was allegedly killed in a police encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocate Amit Katarnavare, representing Akshay Shinde, confirmed these details, stating, “It was the wish of Akshay Shinde to be buried, and we informed the court accordingly to find space and fulfil this request.” mid-day obtained a copy of the letter written by Akshay’s father, Anna Maruti Shinde, which was submitted on September 26 to the Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra’s Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, and the commissioners of police in Thane and Navi Mumbai.

In his letter, Anna Shinde wrote, “My son, Akshay Anna Shinde, was killed in a fake encounter by the police for political gain. A criminal writ petition (no. 4107/2024) is pending in court. Before and after filing the petition, my family and I have received threats. Additionally, our lawyer, Advocate Amit Katarnavare, has faced threats, with some individuals on social media even suggesting harm to his daughter.”

He further highlighted that Katarnavare had been assaulted in 2017 after representing Shahaji Sonawane in a separate case. Despite cases being registered, the accused were not arrested, and Katarnavare continues to face threats. Shinde also mentioned that Katarnavare had informed the Central Home Department and Navi Mumbai Police of these threats via email. Anna Shinde added, “My lawyer and my family face greater threats from political and mafia elements than Kirit Somaiya. I humbly request the same level of protection provided to Somaiya.”

Sources suggest that in cases like Akshay’s, burial is preferable, as it allows for easier exhumation if further evidence is needed. A senior police officer from Thane Police confirmed that the investigation is being conducted by the State CID, and that the body is still with them. The local civic authorities are responsible for arranging the burial space, while the police will provide security for the last rites.

Anna Shinde also submitted a letter to the Mumbra Police, requesting a case be filed against the officers involved in Akshay’s alleged encounter killing. The family has approached the high court, seeking an FIR. A senior police official confirmed the letter was forwarded to the deputy commissioner of police and subsequently transferred to the State CID for investigation.