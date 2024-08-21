Badlapur sexual assault: Police book protestors, register three different cases

The Badlapur East police have registered a case for protesting outside the school and vandalising the school property while another case was registered for vandalising public property near the Badlapur railway station premises

The Thane police and Government Railway Police have registered three different cases against hundreds of people in the protest that brought Badlapur to a halt on Tuesday.

The Badlapur East police have registered a case for protesting outside the school and vandalising the school property while another case was registered for vandalising public property near the Badlapur railway station premises. Similarly, the third case was registered by the Kalyan Government Railway Police for railway roko and protesting on tracks.

The Badlapur police have arrested around 40 people in the matter and are further investigating the matter. Meanwhile, Sudhakar Pathare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ulhasnagar said we appeal to citizens to not believe in rumours. "Everything is normal in the city. The internet service is stopped and everything is available and people can do their daily work at their convenience. Police are doing their job and have arrested the accused in the sexual assault case and further investigation in the case is going on," said Pathare stating that we have registered two cases against protestors in the city limits. While the third case is registered by the railway police for railway roko.

The Government Railway Police of Kalyan has registered a case against 300 to 400 people for staging a protest at Badlapur railway tracks on Tuesday. The police have arrested around 28 people who will be further procedure in court today for further investigation.

According to the police report a huge mob protested on railway tracks on Tuesday bringing trains including express mail and local trains to a halt for 10 hours. Even after the intervention of senior cops and ministers, the crowd was not ready to leave the place. Hence the police force a lathi charge to remove the crowd from the tracks. Also stone pelting was done at the police.

"We have registered a case against 300 to 400 people firstly for blocking tracks, damaging government property, stone pelting, assaulting policemen and disruption on railway track. However, a case was registered an investigation was started. Till now around 28 people have been arrested and further investigation is on," said a police officer.

The Railway Police are further scrutinising the CCTV footage and videos captured by the protestors to detain the people who were in front and had disrupted the services and damaged the property.