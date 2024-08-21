Fadnavis announces SIT probe, says woman officer will head probe; suspends police officers; Opposition demands government accountability

Police personnel try to disperse people blocking railway tracks. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde orders strict action in Badlapur sexual assault case x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Eknath Shinde instructed local police to frame a solid case to ensure harshest punishment Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a SIT probe into the incident Home department has appointed senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as a special prosecutor

Following the protest and politics over the Badlapur incident, CM Eknath Shinde instructed the local police to frame a solid case to ensure the harshest punishment for the culprit. Deputy CM in-charge of Home, Devendra Fadnavis, ordered a SIT probe into the incident to make the case stronger in the fast-track court. He also ordered the suspension of a senior police inspector, assistant police inspector and constable, who have been accused of delaying the FIR. The home department has appointed senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as a special prosecutor. School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar issued orders to his department to ensure security and safety at private and public schools across the state. He said the availability of physical and digital security apparatus will be ensured.