Badlapur sexual assault: Cops weren’t ready for this

Planned protest against sexual assault of two girls becomes violent, before spilling on to nearby Badlapur station

Akshay Shinde, the accused

A peaceful march organised by the parents of the victims outside the school premises quickly escalated, bringing the city to a standstill on Tuesday. The police had not anticipated that the gathering would grow so rapidly and become so aggressive. Initially, protesters demanded a meeting with the school committee to discuss the action taken. However, tensions rose when they entered the school and vandalised property. The authorities responded with a lathi charge and ordered the protesters to leave. The crowd, which had initially numbered in the hundreds, swelled to thousands, blocking major roads and railways and vandalising public property.

Protesters demanding capital punishment. Pics/Navneet Barhate

How it all began

The case of the sexual assault on two girls was registered on August 16 at Badlapur East police station. Parents and local groups demanded strict action, calling for a fast-tracked case and capital punishment for the accused. A message about a ‘Badlapur Band’ protest went viral, mainly led by women seeking justice. A female protester said, “Initially, the school authorities were irresponsible, delaying action. They eventually suspended the principal, teacher, and staff, but we wanted them held legally accountable. Various associations decided to call for a ‘Badlapur Band’ and organise a peaceful protest at the school.”



Cops speak with people blocking railway tracks. Pic/PTI

Viral message

Following the viral ‘Badlapur Band’ message, the Thane police intervened and began engaging with the community to address the protesters’ demands. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhakar Pathare explained that while a case was registered promptly, the investigation, involving minors, took time. “As the incident includes two minors taking statements and verifying the facts took time and accordingly the case was registered. And the same night within 3 hours the accused was arrested and produced in court. He was remanded in police custody,” he said. Pathare warned protesters not to take the law into their own hands.

Tuesday morning

Traffic was halted, and the flyover was blocked by protesters. They initially gathered outside the school to request a meeting with the school committee but were met with resistance. By 10.30 am, they blocked the road and burned tyres on the flyover, severely affecting traffic.



A tyre burnt by the protesters

Stone throwing

In the afternoon, protesters, frustrated by the lack of answers, broke into the school and vandalised property. The police responded with a lathi charge and tear gas, dispersing the crowd. The protests spread, leading to disruptions on railway tracks, and impacting central and local train services. Despite efforts by senior police officers to negotiate, the situation escalated, with protesters throwing stones at the police. The protestors were cleared by 6 pm.

Chief minister’s orders

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered a fast-track process for the case and an investigation into the school’s management.

Political reaction

People’s representatives largely stayed away from the protests, which were led by ordinary citizens. Attempts by representatives to address the protesters were met with hostility, leading to a withdrawal from the protest.



Protesters barge into the school

Safe Bahin Yojana

Protesters, holding placards, demanded the implementation of a Safe Bahin Yojana for women’s safety rather than the existing Ladki Bahin scheme.

Impact on daily life

The protests caused significant disruptions, affecting train services and causing businesses and offices to close. Patients and employees faced difficulties due to the breakdown in law and order.

Police case and action

The Badlapur East police have filed a case under sections 65(2), 74, 75, and 76 of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita 2023 and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act 2012. Action has been taken against the senior police inspector, assistant police inspector, and constable for delaying the FIR.

August 16

Day case was registered

10.30 am

Time when the roads in Badlapur were blocked