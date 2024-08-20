Deepak Kesarkar added that schools will suffer severe consequences if CCTV cameras on their campuses are proven to be inoperable.

In reaction to the recent outcry over the Badlapur sexual assault case, Maharashtra's School Education Minister, Deepak Kesarkar, stated on Tuesday that 'Vishakha Committees' will be formed in schools across the state. On August 17, the police arrested an attendant of a Badlapur school for allegedly sexually abusing two kindergarten students aged three and four.

According to a PTI report, Kesarkar added that schools will suffer severe consequences if CCTV cameras on their campuses are proven to be inoperable.

The establishment of internal committees to resolve workplace sexual harassment accusations is required by the Supreme Court's recommendations in the landmark 'Vishakha' case.

"Vishakha committees will be formed at the school level," Kesarkar said, adding that these committees would provide a platform for girl students, particularly those in the 9th and 10th standards, as well as junior college, to raise grievances, stated the news agency report.

According to the PTI report, while there was already a government law mandating schools to install CCTV cameras, Kesarkar highlighted that the cameras at the Badlapur school where the alleged assault happened were non-functional. He, while elaborating on Badlapur sexual assault, said a circular would be issued to make schools accountable for such failures.

A notification was delivered to the Badlapur school, and the principal, along with a few instructors and two aides, have been suspended, according to Kesarkar.

The minister also stated that schools were previously told to install complaint boxes, which principals must frequently check.

Reportedly, earlier this year, education officials convened a review conference to guarantee that 'Sakhi Savitri Committees' were established in schools. Kesarkar added that if the Badlapur school fails to organise such a committee, additional action would be taken.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered a high-level probe into the Badlapur sexual assault. An SIT has been created to investigate the issue. The Chief Minister has taken serious notice of the recent sexual assault incident involving young girls at a prestigious school in Maharashtra's Badlapur district, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

CM Shinde has asked officials to prosecute the accused in a fast-track court to guarantee prompt justice. CM Shinde also warned that if such occurrences occurred again, action would be taken against the school administration.