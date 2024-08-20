Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has pledged that those responsible will face severe consequences and has instructed that the case be moved to a fast-track court for speedy justice

Rail Roko protest at Badlapur on Tuesday. Pic/Sameer Abedi

The headmistress of a well-known school has been suspended, and two staff members responsible for the children have been removed from their positions following the public outrage in Badlapur sexual assault case, the officials said on Tuesday.

Locals have demanded death penalty for the accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case. Two kids, aged four, were sexually assaulted by a 23-year-old male attendant of the school in the washroom a few days ago. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (CM) has announced that a special investigation team (SIT) under a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has been formed to probe the case.

Here's all you may need to know about the case so far-

- The case has sparked outrage and unrest in the community.

- Police officials probing the matter have been transferred and strict actions have been ordered against the school's management to ensure accountability.

- In response to the incident, an angry crowd staged a rail blockade in Badlapur, and there have been reports of stone pelting.

- To address the situation, the Government Railway Police Commissioner is working to calm the protestors and restore order.

- Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has pledged that those responsible will face severe consequences and has instructed that the case be moved to a fast-track court for speedy justice.

- There will be an investigation to confirm if Sakhi Savitri Committees, which work to protect women and children, have been established in schools.

- Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the formation of a SIT headed by Aarti Singh, a senior IPS officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police, to investigate the unfortunate incident in Badlapur. He has also ordered the Thane Police Commissioner to submit a proposal today to take the case to the fast track court to take strict action against the culprits.

- The organisation involved has issued an apology for the emotional distress caused by the incident. The district administration has called for peace and reminded everyone that taking the law into their own hands is not acceptable.

- Collector Ashok Shingare is personally overseeing the situation, demonstrating the seriousness with which the district administration is handling this case.