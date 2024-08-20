Locals have demanded death penalty for the accused in the Badlapur school case. Two kids, aged four, were sexually assaulted by a 23-year-old male attendant of the school in the washroom a few days ago

The police intervened to disperse the crowds protesting outside the Badlapur school. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article Locals demand death penalty for accused in Badlapur school incident; Probe handed over to SIT, says Fadnavis x 00:00

Locals have demanded death penalty for the accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case. Two kids, aged four, were sexually assaulted by a 23-year-old male attendant of the school in the washroom a few days ago. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (CM) has announced that a special investigation team (SIT) under a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has been formed to probe the case.

A tweet by the office of Fadnavis on Tuesday stated: "Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the formation of a SIT headed by Aarti Singh, a senior IPS officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police, to investigate the unfortunate incident in Badlapur. He has also ordered the Thane Police Commissioner to submit a proposal today to take the case to the fast track court to take strict action against the culprits."

बदलापूर येथील दुर्दैवी घटनेची चौकशी करण्यासाठी उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी पोलिस महानिरीक्षक दर्जाच्या वरिष्ठ IPS अधिकारी आरती सिंग यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली SIT गठित करण्याचे आदेश दिले आहेत.

दोषींवर कठोरातील कठोर कारवाई करण्यासाठी, हा खटला जलदगती न्यायालयात चालविण्यासाठी… — @OfficeOfDevendra (@Devendra_Office) August 20, 2024

The police said the incident came to light after one of the kids revealed it to her parents. When her parents spoke to the other child’s family, they said their daughter was scared of going to school. The parents of the both the kids then approached the police, where a case was filed against the accused. The police said they have arrested him.

After the incident came to light on Tuesday, angry parents, along with locals, gathered outside the school in large numbers to protest against the incident and demanded that the institute be closed permanently. The agitators expressed strong displeasure with the school administration and demanded strict action against the management. According to the police, there is no female attendant at female washrooms. They have also alleged that the school does not have CCTV cameras and lacks safety measures for kids.

Following police intervention, the crowds have been vacated from the school premises.

Locals also blocked the major roads of the city and stopped train services at Badlapur railway station. The protests led to disruption of several train services during the morning rush hour.

Amid the ongoing stir, the administration has stepped up to maintain law and order.