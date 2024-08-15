The victim, a student at one of the most reputed schools in Kandivali, informed her parents a few days ago that her teacher had behaved indecently following which a police complaint was filed

Representational Pic/File

The Kandivali Police in Mumbai have registered a case against a teacher from a renowned school in Kandivali West for allegedly molesting a 7th-grade student, an official said.

According to police sources, the case was filed on Wednesday based on a complaint by the 49-year-old mother of the victim.

The Kandivali police registered the case under various sections, including 74, 78, and 79 of the IPC, and sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

“The victim, a 7th-grade student at one of the most reputed schools in Kandivali West, informed her parents a few days ago that her teacher had behaved indecently towards her. She alleged that the teacher had inappropriately touched her body and chest, pulled her cheeks, and stared at her on two separate occasions, on July 29 and 30.

Given the seriousness of the incident, the victim's mother approached the Kandivali Police Station yesterday to report the matter, said an officer.

"On the complaint of the victim's mother, we have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and initiated an investigation," said an officer from the Kandivali police. "Further investigation is underway," he added.