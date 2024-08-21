Badlapur sexual assault: City’s longest rail-roko in recent history

Tuesday morning’s protest, which halted services for close to nine hours, was more disruptive than recent rail-related protests

Badlapur residents on Tuesday occupied railway tracks in a protest lasting nearly nine hours against the alleged sexual assault of two toddlers at a local school. This was the first time in recent memory that such a large disruption occurred over a non-railway issue. The protesters began occupying the tracks at 10.10 am and the line was given clearance at 6.15 pm after all the protesters were removed by 5.50 pm.

Railway officials said due to the public agitation at Badlapur, local train services were affected between Ambernath and Karjat on both the Up and Down lines. Services beyond Ambernath remained shut leading to the cancellation of nearly 42 services till 5 pm and the diversion of 24 mail express trains via the Panvel-Karjat route. The Kolhapur-bound Koyna Express was reversed from Badlapur, back to Thane and taken out of Mumbai via the Diva, Panvel and Karjat route. Additional state transport buses were arranged for passengers.



No amount of cajoling and convincing by senior police officers or state BJP leader and minister Girish Mahajan and local leaders was able to pacify the crowd, which demanded that the accused be hanged immediately. Seething with anger, protesters even brought makeshift gallows to the station to “hang” the accused, leading the railways to temporarily switch off power to the overhead wires amid rain.

Official Speak

A Central Railway spokesperson said, “Till 7 pm, approximately 24 mail express trains were diverted and the Koyna Express has been rerouted from near Badlapur back to Kalyan and then towards Karjat via Diva and Panvel. About 42 local trains were partially cancelled between Ambernath and Karjat and Khopoli. Services from CSMT to Ambernath and towards Kasara are running normally.

We have requested help from various state transportation agencies as we needed approximately 100 buses to cater to passengers travelling between Kalyan and Karjat. Till now, approximately 55 buses have already been pressed into service for the convenience of passengers.” Sources said a state transport bus was also damaged in the process.

Restoration

After the protesters were cleared at 5.50 pm by the police who resorted to a lathi-charge and the line was given an all-clear by 6.15 pm, the railways ran a light engine on up and down tracks to test the tracks and the first train to leave CSMT was the 7 pm Karjat local.

Earlier protests

Date: December 10, 2007

Duration: 12 hours

This stir was called along the Western Railway on Human Rights Day to protest against “deteriorating” suburban services on the Borivli-Virar section.

Date: January 2, 2015

Duration: 7 hours

A snag in a pantograph of a local train and related disruption stoked tempers at Diva Junction railway station, and hundreds of commuters pelted stones at trains, vandalised railway property and torched three vehicles, including a police van.

Date: August 12, 2016

Duration: 3 hours

A mob staged a protest at Badlapur station when a Karjat-bound train arrived later than the scheduled time. Passengers refused to let the train move, saying that disruptions have become a routine thing for CR.

10.10

Time on Tuesday morning when services were suspended

18.15

Time on Tuesday evening when services resumed